Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Wipro Limited (WIT)

The closing price of Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) was $4.41 for the day, down -0.23% from the previous closing price of $4.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1396757 shares were traded. WIT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3750.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WIT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Bernstein on March 22, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $3.90 from $5.10 previously.

Goldman Upgraded its Sell to Buy on September 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.87.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Wipro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WIT has reached a high of $8.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.7932, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9615.

Shares Statistics:

WIT traded an average of 2.31M shares per day over the past three months and 1.88M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.48B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.48B. Insiders hold about 79.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.20% stake in the company. Shares short for WIT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 14.24M with a Short Ratio of 5.15M, compared to 18.26M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.00, WIT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 22.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.58%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.48. The current Payout Ratio is 26.85% for WIT, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 23, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 14, 2019 when the company split stock in a 4:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.26 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.25. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.33 and $0.28.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.8B to a low estimate of $2.8B. As of the current estimate, Wipro Limited’s year-ago sales were $2.75B, an estimated increase of 2.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WIT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.43B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.18B and the low estimate is $12.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.