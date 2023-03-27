Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP) closed the day trading at $38.35 down -6.89% from the previous closing price of $41.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2739680 shares were traded. TRUP stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.12.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TRUP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on September 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $77.

On August 04, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $80 to $69.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 24, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $129 to $118.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when RAWLINGS DARRYL sold 4,000 shares for $55.17 per share. The transaction valued at 220,680 led to the insider holds 841,109 shares of the business.

RAWLINGS DARRYL sold 4,000 shares of TRUP for $232,414 on Feb 28. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 845,109 shares after completing the transaction at $58.10 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, RUBIN HOWARD E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,500 shares for $58.85 each. As a result, the insider received 205,975 and left with 227,855 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRUP now has a Market Capitalization of 2.38B and an Enterprise Value of 2.23B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.46 whereas that against EBITDA is -76.79.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TRUP is 1.78, which has changed by -58.18% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -13.21% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TRUP has reached a high of $99.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.27.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TRUP traded about 540.58K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TRUP traded about 1.19M shares per day. A total of 40.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.20M. Shares short for TRUP as of Mar 14, 2023 were 8.52M with a Short Ratio of 8.52M, compared to 7.73M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.77% and a Short% of Float of 25.65%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.74. EPS for the following year is -$0.34, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.44 and -$0.9.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $251.68M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $253M to a low estimate of $250M. As of the current estimate, Trupanion Inc.’s year-ago sales were $206M, an estimated increase of 22.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $259.99M, an increase of 18.50% less than the figure of $22.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $262M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $258.3M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRUP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $905.18M, up 16.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.23B and the low estimate is $1.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.