Update from Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO): A steady trajectory

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO) closed the day trading at $5.02 down -0.59% from the previous closing price of $5.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1378636 shares were traded. ALLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.91.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ALLO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.70 and its Current Ratio is at 9.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on March 21, 2023, initiated with a Mkt Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On January 24, 2023, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $11.

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on January 06, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when Bhavnagri Veer sold 3,000 shares for $6.85 per share. The transaction valued at 20,550 led to the insider holds 577,677 shares of the business.

Bhavnagri Veer sold 3,000 shares of ALLO for $21,120 on Jan 17. The General Counsel now owns 580,677 shares after completing the transaction at $7.04 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Bhavnagri Veer, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 5,602 shares for $7.53 each. As a result, the insider received 42,186 and left with 583,677 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3648.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALLO has reached a high of $17.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.99.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ALLO traded about 1.91M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ALLO traded about 1.96M shares per day. A total of 144.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.54M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ALLO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 34.41M with a Short Ratio of 39.80M, compared to 33.43M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23.86% and a Short% of Float of 38.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.53 and a low estimate of -$0.84, while EPS last year was -$0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.69, with high estimates of -$0.55 and low estimates of -$0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.21 and -$2.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.37. EPS for the following year is -$2.74, with 20 analysts recommending between -$2.12 and -$3.1.