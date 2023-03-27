Update from Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RNA) was $20.03 for the day, up 0.50% from the previous closing price of $19.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 934137 shares were traded. RNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.38.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RNA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.00 and its Current Ratio is at 12.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on July 20, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.

On July 12, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Strong Buy rating and target price of $29.

On September 07, 2021, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $50.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on September 07, 2021, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when LEVIN ARTHUR A sold 100 shares for $22.01 per share. The transaction valued at 2,201 led to the insider holds 19,330 shares of the business.

LEVIN ARTHUR A sold 10,000 shares of RNA for $236,567 on Feb 14. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 19,330 shares after completing the transaction at $23.66 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, Boyce Sarah, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 3,221 shares for $24.26 each. As a result, the insider received 78,141 and left with 53,352 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 153.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RNA has reached a high of $25.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.26.

Shares Statistics:

RNA traded an average of 900.17K shares per day over the past three months and 1.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.87M. Insiders hold about 5.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RNA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 7.87M with a Short Ratio of 8.69M, compared to 6.51M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.84% and a Short% of Float of 13.70%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.75 and a low estimate of -$1.07, while EPS last year was -$0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.89, with high estimates of -$0.8 and low estimates of -$1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.19 and -$3.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.36. EPS for the following year is -$3.62, with 8 analysts recommending between -$2.56 and -$4.43.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.77M to a low estimate of $2M. As of the current estimate, Avidity Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.85M, an estimated increase of 24.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.22M, an increase of 23.70% less than the figure of $24.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.88M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.5M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.23M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.33M, down -7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.51M and the low estimate is $4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.