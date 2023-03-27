Update from MongoDB Inc. (MDB): A steady trajectory

The closing price of MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) was $216.79 for the day, down -1.49% from the previous closing price of $220.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1204398 shares were traded. MDB stock price reached its highest trading level at $220.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $211.71.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MDB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on February 17, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $282.

On January 27, 2023, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $205.

On December 15, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $240.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on December 15, 2022, with a $240 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Bull Thomas sold 5,000 shares for $202.93 per share. The transaction valued at 1,014,650 led to the insider holds 16,203 shares of the business.

Ittycheria Dev sold 40,000 shares of MDB for $8,314,576 on Mar 01. The President & CEO now owns 190,264 shares after completing the transaction at $207.86 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, MERRIMAN DWIGHT A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 14,095 shares for $206.95 each. As a result, the insider received 2,916,942 and left with 1,227,954 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDB has reached a high of $471.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $135.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 212.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 230.64.

Shares Statistics:

MDB traded an average of 1.72M shares per day over the past three months and 1.5M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.20M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MDB as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.5M with a Short Ratio of 3.83M, compared to 4.76M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.50% and a Short% of Float of 7.55%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.6, with 21 analysts recommending between $0.87 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 20 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $351.61M to a low estimate of $335.17M. As of the current estimate, MongoDB Inc.’s year-ago sales were $266.49M, an estimated increase of 26.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $352.99M, an increase of 23.70% less than the figure of $26.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $372.23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $342.48M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $873.78M, up 45.50% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.68B and the low estimate is $1.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.