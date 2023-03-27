Update from Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: SASR) was $26.97 for the day, up 2.98% from the previous closing price of $26.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 651310 shares were traded. SASR stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.48.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SASR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.34. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 22, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $53 to $50.

On March 22, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $61.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on March 22, 2022, with a $61 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when RUPPERT CRAIG A bought 2,500 shares for $38.43 per share. The transaction valued at 96,085 led to the insider holds 96,331 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sandy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SASR has reached a high of $46.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.15.

Shares Statistics:

SASR traded an average of 307.85K shares per day over the past three months and 764.02k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 44.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.24M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SASR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.46M with a Short Ratio of 1.76M, compared to 1.11M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.27% and a Short% of Float of 3.36%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.22, SASR has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.41. The current Payout Ratio is 36.70% for SASR, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 06, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 20, 2001 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.74 and a low estimate of $0.68, while EPS last year was $0.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.4 and $3.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.26. EPS for the following year is $3.86, with 3 analysts recommending between $4.2 and $3.58.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $104.83M, a decrease of -1.10% less than the figure of -$0.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $106.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $103.19M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SASR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $437.87M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $426.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $430.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $427M, up 0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $479.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $497.74M and the low estimate is $468.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.