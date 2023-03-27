Update from XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO): A steady trajectory

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: XPO) closed the day trading at $30.40 down -0.65% from the previous closing price of $30.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1169971 shares were traded. XPO stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.51.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of XPO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on February 14, 2023, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $35 from $44 previously.

On February 13, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $55 to $43.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on February 10, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when FRYE J WES bought 1,500 shares for $35.74 per share. The transaction valued at 53,610 led to the insider holds 1,500 shares of the business.

BRADLEY S JACOBS sold 5,061,029 shares of XPO for $279,216,970 on Aug 11. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,300,701 shares after completing the transaction at $55.17 per share. On Jul 20, another insider, BRADLEY S JACOBS, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $53.49 each. As a result, the insider received 2,674,338 and left with 6,361,730 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, XPO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XPO has reached a high of $47.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.26.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, XPO traded about 1.72M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, XPO traded about 1.76M shares per day. A total of 115.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.36M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for XPO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.46M with a Short Ratio of 4.52M, compared to 3.81M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.74% and a Short% of Float of 6.04%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.77 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.92, with high estimates of $1.07 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.55 and $2.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.14. EPS for the following year is $3.74, with 12 analysts recommending between $4.53 and $2.8.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $1.85B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.94B to a low estimate of $1.75B. As of the current estimate, XPO Logistics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.47B, an estimated decrease of -46.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.94B, a decrease of -39.90% over than the figure of -$46.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.82B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XPO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.72B, down -2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.31B and the low estimate is $4.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.