Which analyst expects 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, 2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TSVT) closed at $9.24 down -2.63% from its previous closing price of $9.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1189534 shares were traded. TSVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.05.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of 2seventy bio Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on October 31, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On May 02, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.

On February 10, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $38.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on February 10, 2022, with a $38 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when Baird William D III sold 637 shares for $12.86 per share. The transaction valued at 8,192 led to the insider holds 210,303 shares of the business.

Heffron Nicola sold 60 shares of TSVT for $882 on Feb 07. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 89,182 shares after completing the transaction at $14.70 per share. On Jan 12, another insider, Leschly Nick, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 6,587 shares for $10.46 each. As a result, the insider received 68,889 and left with 536,419 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSVT has reached a high of $19.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.50.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TSVT has traded an average of 827.75K shares per day and 1.08M over the past ten days. A total of 38.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.30M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TSVT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.74M with a Short Ratio of 6.78M, compared to 1.64M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.57% and a Short% of Float of 9.70%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.1 and a low estimate of -$1.8, while EPS last year was -$2.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.39, with high estimates of -$1.1 and low estimates of -$1.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$8.63 and -$8.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$8.69. EPS for the following year is -$5.21, with 5 analysts recommending between -$3.92 and -$6.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $15.53M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $17.75M to a low estimate of $13.5M. As of the current estimate, 2seventy bio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $16.03M, an estimated decrease of -3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.44M, an increase of 190.00% over than the figure of -$3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $36.16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.8M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $50.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.52M, down -8.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $114.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $181.88M and the low estimate is $63.03M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 128.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.