Which analyst expects ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) to perform well in the near future?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 792660 shares were traded. VRAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2964.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ViewRay Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on January 25, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On January 11, 2022, B. Riley Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $7.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Dempsey James F. sold 42,000 shares for $4.13 per share. The transaction valued at 173,460 led to the insider holds 654,368 shares of the business.

SCHNABEL SUSAN C bought 25,000 shares of VRAY for $117,409 on Nov 28. The Director now owns 192,790 shares after completing the transaction at $4.70 per share. On May 20, another insider, SCHNABEL SUSAN C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $2.93 each. As a result, the insider paid 58,518 and bolstered with 113,279 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRAY has reached a high of $4.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2858, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8932.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VRAY has traded an average of 1.06M shares per day and 1.42M over the past ten days. A total of 181.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.29M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VRAY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.19M with a Short Ratio of 8.80M, compared to 5.82M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.96% and a Short% of Float of 4.65%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.58, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.52 and -$0.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $33.89M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $35M to a low estimate of $31.7M. As of the current estimate, ViewRay Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.39M, an estimated increase of 66.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.32M, an increase of 34.10% less than the figure of $66.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $29M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.4M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $102.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $99.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $101.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $70.12M, up 44.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $136.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $139.54M and the low estimate is $133.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.