A correction may be in store for Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares?

As of close of business last night, Consolidated Edison Inc.’s stock clocked out at $94.57, down -0.53% from its previous closing price of $95.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1896516 shares were traded. ED stock price reached its highest trading level at $95.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $94.46.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ED’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 24, 2023, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $76 to $92.

Mizuho Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 09, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $91 to $98.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Miller Joseph bought 1 shares for $93.94 per share. The transaction valued at 90 led to the insider holds 1,094 shares of the business.

Cawley Timothy bought 26 shares of ED for $2,316 on Feb 28. The Chairman, President, CEO now owns 19,287 shares after completing the transaction at $89.35 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, HOGLUND ROBERT N, who serves as the SVP & CFO of the company, bought 26 shares for $89.35 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,315 and bolstered with 44,100 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Consolidated’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ED has reached a high of $102.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $78.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 93.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 93.53.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ED traded 1.84M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.43M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 354.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 354.43M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ED as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.37M with a Short Ratio of 9.39M, compared to 7.12M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.79% and a Short% of Float of 2.38%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.06, ED has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.68. The current Payout Ratio is 67.50% for ED, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 02, 1989 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.84 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.65, with high estimates of $2.2 and low estimates of $1.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.58 and $4.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.53. EPS for the following year is $4.82, with 16 analysts recommending between $5.01 and $4.55.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $2.97B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.18B to a low estimate of $2.03B. As of the current estimate, Consolidated Edison Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.42B, an estimated decrease of -12.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.88B, a decrease of -4.40% over than the figure of -$12.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.36B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.47B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ED’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.68B, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.55B and the low estimate is $13.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.