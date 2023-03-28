A correction may be in store for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) shares?

In the latest session, Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) closed at $14.63 up 2.74% from its previous closing price of $14.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 849428 shares were traded. ASAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.16.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sendas Distribuidora S.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sendas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASAI has reached a high of $20.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.24.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ASAI has traded an average of 361.69K shares per day and 813.9k over the past ten days. A total of 270.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 186.95M. Shares short for ASAI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.07M with a Short Ratio of 1.93M, compared to 846.06k on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ASAI is 0.15, from 0.06 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.86%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.81 and $0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.8. EPS for the following year is $0.98, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.99 and $0.97.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.84B, up 32.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.34B and the low estimate is $14.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.