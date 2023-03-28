A glimpse at Applied Materials Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) closed at $118.87 down -0.55% from its previous closing price of $119.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4627968 shares were traded. AMAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $120.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $118.32.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Applied Materials Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 23, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $90 from $80 previously.

On December 07, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $125.Loop Capital initiated its Buy rating on December 07, 2022, with a $125 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 when Nalamasu Omkaram sold 29,444 shares for $124.70 per share. The transaction valued at 3,671,667 led to the insider holds 194,298 shares of the business.

Little Teri A. sold 6,813 shares of AMAT for $800,119 on Feb 28. The SVP, CLO now owns 98,332 shares after completing the transaction at $117.44 per share. On Jan 20, another insider, CHEN XUN, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 377 shares for $107.80 each. As a result, the insider received 40,641 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Applied’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMAT has reached a high of $142.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 115.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 101.41.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AMAT has traded an average of 6.52M shares per day and 8.25M over the past ten days. A total of 845.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 834.77M. Insiders hold about 0.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AMAT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 10.26M with a Short Ratio of 15.14M, compared to 14.68M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.22% and a Short% of Float of 1.22%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AMAT is 1.28, from 0.88 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.21. The current Payout Ratio is 10.10% for AMAT, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 21, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 16, 2002 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 23 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.98 and a low estimate of $1.88, while EPS last year was $1.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.79, with high estimates of $1.94 and low estimates of $1.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.8 and $5.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.68. EPS for the following year is $6.66, with 25 analysts recommending between $9.36 and $4.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $6.69B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $6.75B to a low estimate of $6.54B. As of the current estimate, Applied Materials Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.27B, an estimated increase of 6.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.38B, an increase of 2.10% less than the figure of $6.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.72B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.97B.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.79B, down -6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.46B and the low estimate is $20.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.