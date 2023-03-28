A glimpse at BGC Partners Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, BGC Partners Inc.’s stock clocked out at $5.05, up 0.20% from its previous closing price of $5.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1472219 shares were traded. BGCP stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.00.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BGCP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on February 15, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Raymond James reiterated its Strong Buy rating for the stock on July 29, 2015, while the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $14.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BGC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BGCP has reached a high of $5.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.04.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BGCP traded 1.75M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.73M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 371.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 292.17M. Insiders hold about 9.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BGCP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.93M with a Short Ratio of 4.22M, compared to 4.33M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.33% and a Short% of Float of 1.58%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.04, BGCP has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.62. The current Payout Ratio is 30.50% for BGCP, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 20, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 02, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1555:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.69 and $0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.68. EPS for the following year is $0.85, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.87 and $0.84.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $422.99M. It ranges from a high estimate of $427.7M to a low estimate of $418.28M. As of the current estimate, BGC Partners Inc.’s year-ago sales were $461.59M, an estimated decrease of -8.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $509.89M, an increase of 0.70% over than the figure of -$8.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $516.68M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $503.1M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BGCP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.02B, down -11.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.97B and the low estimate is $1.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.