A glimpse at Crown Castle Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Crown Castle Inc.’s stock clocked out at $127.47, down -1.54% from its previous closing price of $129.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1745270 shares were traded. CCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $130.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $127.21.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CCI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 12, 2023, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $153 to $152.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 30, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $191 to $200.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 24 when Stephens Kevin A bought 2,000 shares for $123.50 per share. The transaction valued at 247,000 led to the insider holds 12,703 shares of the business.

Thornton Matthew III bought 1,215 shares of CCI for $150,398 on Oct 21. The Director now owns 5,761 shares after completing the transaction at $123.78 per share. On Jul 22, another insider, Stephens Kevin A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 699 shares for $173.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 121,344 and bolstered with 10,703 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Crown’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCI has reached a high of $198.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $121.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 138.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 150.39.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CCI traded 2.01M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.56M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 433.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 430.78M. Insiders hold about 0.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CCI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.54M with a Short Ratio of 3.36M, compared to 3.75M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.82% and a Short% of Float of 0.94%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 5.06, CCI has a forward annual dividend rate of 6.26. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.29.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.99 and a low estimate of $0.81, while EPS last year was $0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.2 and low estimates of $1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.87 and $3.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.79. EPS for the following year is $3.58, with 13 analysts recommending between $4.05 and $3.28.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $1.76B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.8B to a low estimate of $1.72B. As of the current estimate, Crown Castle Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.74B, an estimated increase of 0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.9B, an increase of 9.80% over than the figure of $0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.93B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.87B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.99B, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.43B and the low estimate is $6.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.