A glimpse at Old National Bancorp’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Old National Bancorp’s stock clocked out at $14.51, down -0.48% from its previous closing price of $14.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1885225 shares were traded. ONB stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.46.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ONB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 15, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On May 13, 2022, Stephens Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $19.

Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on December 20, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $22.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when SCUDDER MICHAEL L sold 25,000 shares for $18.00 per share. The transaction valued at 450,000 led to the insider holds 265,796 shares of the business.

SCUDDER MICHAEL L sold 8,244 shares of ONB for $145,919 on Feb 22. The EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN now owns 189,495 shares after completing the transaction at $17.70 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, SCUDDER MICHAEL L, who serves as the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of the company, sold 9,308 shares for $17.75 each. As a result, the insider received 165,217 and left with 204,297 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Old’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONB has reached a high of $20.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.21.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ONB traded 2.09M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.22M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 291.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 289.12M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ONB as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.61M with a Short Ratio of 8.72M, compared to 6.3M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.26% and a Short% of Float of 2.66%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.56, ONB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.23. The current Payout Ratio is 40.20% for ONB, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 02, 2005 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.25 and $2.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.17. EPS for the following year is $2.12, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.3 and $1.99.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $460.68M. It ranges from a high estimate of $464.1M to a low estimate of $456.5M. As of the current estimate, Old National Bancorp’s year-ago sales were $291.8M, an estimated increase of 57.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $467.94M, an increase of 9.70% less than the figure of $57.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $477.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $457.4M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ONB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.73B, up 7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.95B and the low estimate is $1.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.