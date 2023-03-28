A glimpse at The AZEK Company Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) closed at $22.07 up 1.24% from its previous closing price of $21.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1181008 shares were traded. AZEK stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.84.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The AZEK Company Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 38.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 477.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 30, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $25 from $20 previously.

On January 10, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $21 to $23.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 05, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $24.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 when Singh Jesse G sold 7,000 shares for $21.95 per share. The transaction valued at 153,650 led to the insider holds 43,000 shares of the business.

Singh Jesse G sold 13,000 shares of AZEK for $295,360 on Mar 14. The CEO and President now owns 254,793 shares after completing the transaction at $22.72 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Skelly Jonathan, who serves as the Pres. Residential Segment of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $23.83 each. As a result, the insider received 476,600 and left with 216,569 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 107.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AZEK has reached a high of $30.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.14.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AZEK has traded an average of 1.84M shares per day and 1.31M over the past ten days. A total of 150.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.47M. Shares short for AZEK as of Jan 12, 2023 were 7.66M with a Short Ratio of 6.52M, compared to 6.62M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.07% and a Short% of Float of 6.98%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 20 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.7 and $0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.57. EPS for the following year is $0.89, with 19 analysts recommending between $1.09 and $0.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $348.67M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $370.64M to a low estimate of $291.15M. As of the current estimate, The AZEK Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $396.25M, an estimated decrease of -12.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $368.02M, a decrease of -6.80% over than the figure of -$12.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $397.38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $274.92M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AZEK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.36B, down -6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.47B and the low estimate is $1.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.