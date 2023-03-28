A Stock You Should Be Looking At: EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)

The price of EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX) closed at $1.82 in the last session, up 1.11% from day before closing price of $1.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1294675 shares were traded. EQRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EQRX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 27.50 and its Current Ratio is at 27.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 11, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5.60 to $3.20.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $5.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQRX has reached a high of $6.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2560, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8762.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EQRX traded on average about 3.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.88M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 477.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 412.64M. Insiders hold about 10.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EQRX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 13.09M with a Short Ratio of 14.62M, compared to 16.38M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.68% and a Short% of Float of 3.69%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.49 and -$0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.75, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.63 and -$1.07.