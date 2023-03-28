A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

The price of Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ: UDMY) closed at $8.58 in the last session, down -1.04% from day before closing price of $8.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 519355 shares were traded. UDMY stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.41.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UDMY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on July 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $11 from $13 previously.

On March 30, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $22.

On March 17, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on March 17, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Bali Eren sold 15,000 shares for $9.90 per share. The transaction valued at 148,500 led to the insider holds 1,826,648 shares of the business.

Venugopal Venu sold 4,897 shares of UDMY for $47,795 on Feb 27. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 250,067 shares after completing the transaction at $9.76 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, Blanchard Sarah, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 25,552 shares for $9.84 each. As a result, the insider received 251,432 and left with 1,055,994 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UDMY has reached a high of $17.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.52.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UDMY traded on average about 524.52K shares per day over the past 3-months and 473.97k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 143.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.49M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.40% stake in the company. Shares short for UDMY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.62M with a Short Ratio of 2.52M, compared to 2.05M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.85% and a Short% of Float of 3.57%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.55. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.44 and -$0.58.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $166.04M. It ranges from a high estimate of $166.87M to a low estimate of $165.5M. As of the current estimate, Udemy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $137.95M, an estimated increase of 20.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $186.78M, an increase of 22.70% over than the figure of $20.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $191.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $181.98M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UDMY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $630.63M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $626.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $629.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $518.16M, up 21.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $777.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $800.68M and the low estimate is $764.09M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.