ADT (ADT Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $7.11 in the prior trading day, ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) closed at $7.08, down -0.42%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2180676 shares were traded. ADT stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.04.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ADT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on January 06, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when Bresingham Daniel sold 100,000 shares for $8.27 per share. The transaction valued at 827,000 led to the insider holds 1,776,114 shares of the business.

Bresingham Daniel sold 257,959 shares of ADT for $2,476,406 on Jan 17. The EVP, Commercial now owns 1,776,114 shares after completing the transaction at $9.60 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ADT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADT has reached a high of $10.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.08.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.61M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.17M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 906.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 843.19M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ADT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.57M with a Short Ratio of 9.87M, compared to 7.21M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.05% and a Short% of Float of 3.93%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ADT’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.14, compared to 0.14 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.51 and $0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.5. EPS for the following year is $0.69, with 4 analysts recommending between $1 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $1.62B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.64B to a low estimate of $1.6B. As of the current estimate, ADT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.38B, an estimated increase of 17.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.69B, an increase of 9.60% less than the figure of $17.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.73B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.67B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.31B, up 20.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.11B and the low estimate is $6.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.