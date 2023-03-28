An average trading volume for Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: COLD) closed at $27.69 in the last session, up 0.29% from day before closing price of $27.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 988916 shares were traded. COLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.63.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at COLD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 160.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on March 23, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $32 from $30 previously.

On January 17, 2023, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $34.

On December 14, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $38.Exane BNP Paribas initiated its Outperform rating on December 14, 2022, with a $38 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Snyder James C JR sold 3,400 shares for $29.86 per share. The transaction valued at 101,514 led to the insider holds 36,812 shares of the business.

NOVOSEL THOMAS C sold 2,603 shares of COLD for $75,331 on Jun 03. The insider now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $28.94 per share. On May 17, another insider, NOVOSEL THOMAS C, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 5,326 shares for $25.58 each. As a result, the insider received 136,239 and left with 2,513 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COLD has reached a high of $32.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.04.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, COLD traded on average about 1.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.91M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 269.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 268.89M. Shares short for COLD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.03M with a Short Ratio of 4.68M, compared to 3.9M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.49% and a Short% of Float of 2.06%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for COLD is 0.88, which was 0.84 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.81%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.27 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $767M. It ranges from a high estimate of $809.53M to a low estimate of $733M. As of the current estimate, Americold Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $554.15M, an estimated increase of 38.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $708M, an increase of 0.30% less than the figure of $38.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $752.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $677.28M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.09B, up 42.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.35B and the low estimate is $2.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.