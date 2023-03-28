An average trading volume for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $65.12 in the prior trading day, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) closed at $64.57, down -0.84%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 845469 shares were traded. SIMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.42.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SIMO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2126.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 05, 2022, Susquehanna Upgraded its rating to Positive which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $108.

Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on December 07, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $100 to $105.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Silicon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIMO has reached a high of $98.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 69.99.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 380.29K shares per day over the past 3-months and 535.02k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 33.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.91M. Insiders hold about 7.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SIMO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.73M with a Short Ratio of 2.26M, compared to 1.57M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SIMO’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.40, compared to 2.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.00%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.69.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.18 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was $1.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.07, with high estimates of $2.43 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.25 and $3.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.98. EPS for the following year is $5.58, with 5 analysts recommending between $6.68 and $4.49.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $185.45M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $301.08M to a low estimate of $156.5M. As of the current estimate, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s year-ago sales were $241.98M, an estimated decrease of -23.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $191.45M, a decrease of -24.10% less than the figure of -$23.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $321.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $161.4M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $695.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $816.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $945.92M, down -13.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $870.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $948.65M and the low estimate is $800M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.