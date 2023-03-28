An overall feel about Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) stock in the current moment?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2408761 shares were traded. HUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.70.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Huntsman Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when STRYKER DAVID M bought 10,000 shares for $29.90 per share. The transaction valued at 298,995 led to the insider holds 341,614 shares of the business.

ESPELAND CURTIS E bought 15,000 shares of HUN for $452,644 on Aug 11. The Director now owns 18,533 shares after completing the transaction at $30.18 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Huntsman’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUN has reached a high of $38.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.53.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HUN has traded an average of 2.28M shares per day and 4.01M over the past ten days. A total of 188.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.92M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.50% stake in the company. Shares short for HUN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.52M with a Short Ratio of 6.89M, compared to 4.99M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.87% and a Short% of Float of 3.05%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HUN is 0.95, from 0.65 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.69%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.69. The current Payout Ratio is 37.60% for HUN, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 03, 2014 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.95 and $3.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.35. EPS for the following year is $2.65, with 20 analysts recommending between $4.15 and $2.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.55B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.86B to a low estimate of $1.25B. As of the current estimate, Huntsman Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.31B, an estimated decrease of -32.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.7B, a decrease of -28.70% over than the figure of -$32.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.58B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.45B, down -1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.09B and the low estimate is $6.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.