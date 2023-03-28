An overall feel about Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) closed at $20.66 up 0.58% from its previous closing price of $20.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1414210 shares were traded. MODG stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.28.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when ANDERSON ERIK J sold 20,000 shares for $23.96 per share. The transaction valued at 479,200 led to the insider holds 549,321 shares of the business.

ANDERSON ERIK J sold 25,000 shares of MODG for $586,250 on Feb 28. The Director now owns 569,321 shares after completing the transaction at $23.45 per share. On Jan 20, another insider, Thomas Jennifer L., who serves as the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 6,438 shares for $23.30 each. As a result, the insider received 150,005 and left with 56,012 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Topgolf’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MODG has reached a high of $25.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.46.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MODG has traded an average of 1.52M shares per day and 1.95M over the past ten days. A total of 184.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.66M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MODG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.57M with a Short Ratio of 8.99M, compared to 10.17M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.64% and a Short% of Float of 6.17%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.01 and $0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.86. EPS for the following year is $0.99, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.06 and $0.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.13B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.18B to a low estimate of $1.06B. As of the current estimate, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s year-ago sales were $1.04B, an estimated increase of 8.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.22B, an increase of 9.40% over than the figure of $8.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.19B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MODG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4B, up 9.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.85B and the low estimate is $4.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.