Analysis of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE:CFR): Selected Notes

The closing price of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE: CFR) was $102.74 for the day, up 2.67% from the previous closing price of $100.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 906159 shares were traded. CFR stock price reached its highest trading level at $104.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $101.41.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CFR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 15, 2023, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $107.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 05, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $155.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Wolfshohl Candace K bought 700 shares for $108.28 per share. The transaction valued at 75,796 led to the insider holds 16,291 shares of the business.

GREEN PHILLIP D bought 9,500 shares of CFR for $1,012,622 on Mar 13. The Chairman and CEO now owns 114,729 shares after completing the transaction at $106.59 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Avery Chris, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $108.08 each. As a result, the insider paid 540,425 and bolstered with 13,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cullen/Frost’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CFR has reached a high of $160.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $95.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 125.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 132.18.

Shares Statistics:

CFR traded an average of 579.05K shares per day over the past three months and 1.43M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 64.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.05M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CFR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.29M with a Short Ratio of 1.56M, compared to 1.26M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.00% and a Short% of Float of 2.08%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.86, CFR has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.78. The current Payout Ratio is 36.70% for CFR, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 22, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.91 and a low estimate of $2.12, while EPS last year was $1.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.65, with high estimates of $2.85 and low estimates of $2.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.5 and $9.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.61. EPS for the following year is $10.45, with 15 analysts recommending between $12 and $9.6.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $538M to a low estimate of $487.9M. As of the current estimate, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.’s year-ago sales were $330.22M, an estimated increase of 55.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $522.17M, an increase of 27.60% less than the figure of $55.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $548M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $498.46M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CFR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.79B, up 18.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.31B and the low estimate is $2.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.