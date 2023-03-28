Analysis of New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR): Selected Notes

New Relic Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) closed the day trading at $69.73 up 0.87% from the previous closing price of $69.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 529778 shares were traded. NEWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.57.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NEWR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 192.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on January 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $55 from $80 previously.

On December 15, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $68.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on October 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $150 to $57.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Cirne Lewis sold 15,000 shares for $74.09 per share. The transaction valued at 1,111,422 led to the insider holds 5,108,148 shares of the business.

Friedrichs Kristy sold 3,424 shares of NEWR for $253,104 on Feb 21. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 12,255 shares after completing the transaction at $73.92 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Lloyd Thomas J., who serves as the Chief Legal Officer, Corp Secy of the company, sold 1,187 shares for $73.85 each. As a result, the insider received 87,660 and left with 16,251 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEWR has reached a high of $80.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.03.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NEWR traded about 589.48K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NEWR traded about 699.36k shares per day. A total of 68.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.14M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NEWR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.7M with a Short Ratio of 0.80M, compared to 1.7M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.49% and a Short% of Float of 3.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.43 and $0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.38. EPS for the following year is $1.33, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.8 and $0.56.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $240.89M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $241.2M to a low estimate of $239.8M. As of the current estimate, New Relic Inc.’s year-ago sales were $205.75M, an estimated increase of 17.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $253.04M, an increase of 16.90% less than the figure of $17.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $280.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $247.85M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEWR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $924.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $923.86M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $924.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $785.52M, up 17.60% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.08B and the low estimate is $1.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.