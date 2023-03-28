Are analysts optimistic about Agree Realty Corporation’s (NYSE:ADC) stock?

The closing price of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) was $67.00 for the day, down -0.13% from the previous closing price of $67.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 720290 shares were traded. ADC stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.61.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ADC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 210.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 97.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $78.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $76 to $78.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 29 when Erlich Craig bought 4,898 shares for $16.25 per share. The transaction valued at 79,592 led to the insider holds 4,898 shares of the business.

RAKOLTA JOHN JR bought 11,000 shares of ADC for $785,180 on Dec 21. The Director now owns 268,816 shares after completing the transaction at $71.38 per share. On Apr 08, another insider, RAKOLTA JOHN JR, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 213 shares for $68.09 each. As a result, the insider paid 14,503 and bolstered with 213 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Agree’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 38.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 18.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADC has reached a high of $80.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.78.

Shares Statistics:

ADC traded an average of 1.08M shares per day over the past three months and 896.47k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 88.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.15M. Shares short for ADC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 7.15M with a Short Ratio of 5.48M, compared to 7.22M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.07% and a Short% of Float of 11.46%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.40, ADC has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.69.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.84 and $1.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.81. EPS for the following year is $1.74, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.84 and $1.59.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $118.58M to a low estimate of $110.14M. As of the current estimate, Agree Realty Corporation’s year-ago sales were $91.41M, an estimated increase of 25.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $119.74M, an increase of 21.80% less than the figure of $25.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $125.78M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $110.55M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $431.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $378.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $424.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $339.32M, up 25.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $509.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $565.22M and the low estimate is $442.27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.