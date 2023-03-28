Are analysts optimistic about Charter Communications Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CHTR) stock?

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) closed the day trading at $348.36 up 1.28% from the previous closing price of $343.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 768104 shares were traded. CHTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $349.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $344.92.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CHTR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 90.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 10.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on January 31, 2023, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $440 from $460 previously.

On January 05, 2023, Truist Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $380 to $550.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Underweight to Equal Weight on December 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $370 to $340.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when Rutledge Thomas sold 30,000 shares for $383.64 per share. The transaction valued at 11,509,350 led to the insider holds 17,493 shares of the business.

Miron Steven A bought 2,500 shares of CHTR for $960,875 on Jan 31. The Director now owns 9,173 shares after completing the transaction at $384.35 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, Zinterhofer Eric Louis, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 27,202 shares for $374.04 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,174,605 and bolstered with 46,901 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Charter’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHTR has reached a high of $574.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $297.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 377.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 391.20.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CHTR traded about 1.20M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CHTR traded about 1.32M shares per day. A total of 153.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.59M. Insiders hold about 12.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CHTR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.91M with a Short Ratio of 9.33M, compared to 8.97M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.83% and a Short% of Float of 8.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $7.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $8.63 and a low estimate of $6.32, while EPS last year was $6.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $8.74, with high estimates of $9.84 and low estimates of $7.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $38.27 and $29.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $34.14. EPS for the following year is $40.12, with 22 analysts recommending between $48.79 and $32.57.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $13.59B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.81B to a low estimate of $13.37B. As of the current estimate, Charter Communications Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.2B, an estimated increase of 3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.86B, an increase of 1.90% less than the figure of $3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.69B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $55.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $54.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $55.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.02B, up 2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $56.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $58.26B and the low estimate is $55.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.