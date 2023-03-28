Are analysts optimistic about MBIA Inc.’s (NYSE:MBI) stock?

MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) closed the day trading at $8.65 up 5.49% from the previous closing price of $8.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 681168 shares were traded. MBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.29.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MBI, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Compass Point on November 28, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On February 05, 2018, Keefe Bruyette started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $7.

On April 25, 2016, Keefe Bruyette started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $8.50.Keefe Bruyette initiated its Mkt Perform rating on April 25, 2016, with a $8.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when GILBERT STEVEN J sold 85,141 shares for $15.58 per share. The transaction valued at 1,326,497 led to the insider holds 48,463 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MBI has reached a high of $16.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.91.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MBI traded about 407.59K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MBI traded about 803.11k shares per day. A total of 49.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.86M. Insiders hold about 12.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MBI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 527.72k with a Short Ratio of 1.05M, compared to 716.56k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.96% and a Short% of Float of 1.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.54, while EPS last year was -$2.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.26 and -$3.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.52. EPS for the following year is -$1.07, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.08 and -$1.9.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $6M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6M to a low estimate of $6M. As of the current estimate, MBIA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11M, an estimated decrease of -45.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $6M, a decrease of -45.50% over than the figure of -$45.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $43M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $41.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $42.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $64M, down -34.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25M and the low estimate is $25M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -40.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.