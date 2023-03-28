Are analysts optimistic about Sempra’s (NYSE:SRE) stock?

The closing price of Sempra (NYSE: SRE) was $144.32 for the day, up 1.08% from the previous closing price of $142.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1082380 shares were traded. SRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $145.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $143.24.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SRE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 06, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $164 to $167.

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $180.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on April 26, 2022, with a $180 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Martin Jeffrey W sold 19,260 shares for $146.09 per share. The transaction valued at 2,813,736 led to the insider holds 1 shares of the business.

MIHALIK TREVOR I sold 2,306 shares of SRE for $342,441 on Mar 01. The Executive VP and CFO now owns 21,362 shares after completing the transaction at $148.50 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Martin Jeffrey W, who serves as the Chairman, CEO and President of the company, sold 10,413 shares for $150.99 each. As a result, the insider received 1,572,276 and left with 19,261 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sempra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SRE has reached a high of $176.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $136.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 153.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 156.26.

Shares Statistics:

SRE traded an average of 1.35M shares per day over the past three months and 2.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 314.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 310.86M. Insiders hold about 0.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SRE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.88M with a Short Ratio of 3.45M, compared to 2.71M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.92% and a Short% of Float of 0.92%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.18, SRE has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.76. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.03. The current Payout Ratio is 68.30% for SRE, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 20, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 27, 1992 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.18 and a low estimate of $1.93, while EPS last year was $2.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.69, with high estimates of $3.51 and low estimates of $2.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.02 and $8.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.87. EPS for the following year is $9, with 17 analysts recommending between $9.21 and $8.68.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.55B to a low estimate of $3.09B. As of the current estimate, Sempra’s year-ago sales were $3.84B, an estimated decrease of -1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.78B, a decrease of -1.10% over than the figure of -$1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.41B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.86B, up 11.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.97B and the low estimate is $13.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.