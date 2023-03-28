Are AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, AvalonBay Communities Inc.’s stock clocked out at $158.61, up 0.56% from its previous closing price of $157.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 793975 shares were traded. AVB stock price reached its highest trading level at $160.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $158.30.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AVB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.86. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on January 17, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $190 from $186 previously.

On January 04, 2023, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $194 to $179.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on December 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $206 to $197.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AvalonBay’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVB has reached a high of $259.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $153.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 172.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 182.46.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AVB traded 843.70K shares on average per day over the past three months and 870.23k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 139.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.45M. Insiders hold about 0.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AVB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.15M with a Short Ratio of 2.31M, compared to 2.28M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.54% and a Short% of Float of 2.11%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 6.36, AVB has a forward annual dividend rate of 6.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.26. The current Payout Ratio is 78.30% for AVB, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 06, 2013 when the company split stock in a 8:9 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.4 and a low estimate of $1.06, while EPS last year was $1.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.92, with high estimates of $3.4 and low estimates of $1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.57 and $4.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.65. EPS for the following year is $4.75, with 8 analysts recommending between $6.87 and $1.5.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $672.43M. It ranges from a high estimate of $685.99M to a low estimate of $664.24M. As of the current estimate, AvalonBay Communities Inc.’s year-ago sales were $613.17M, an estimated increase of 9.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $682.84M, an increase of 6.10% less than the figure of $9.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $698.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $675.1M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.22B, up 24.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.2B and the low estimate is $2.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.