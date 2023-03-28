As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) offers stability

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) closed the day trading at $15.14 up 0.53% from the previous closing price of $15.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5826774 shares were traded. HST stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.11.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HST, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Compass Point on March 22, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $18 from $25 previously.

On December 05, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $20.

On September 15, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Perform rating and target price of $21.Oppenheimer initiated its Perform rating on September 15, 2022, with a $21 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when TYRRELL NATHAN S sold 10,707 shares for $21.00 per share. The transaction valued at 224,847 led to the insider holds 379,285 shares of the business.

RAKOWICH WALTER C sold 3,290 shares of HST for $64,517 on May 20. The Director now owns 53,083 shares after completing the transaction at $19.61 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Host’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HST has reached a high of $21.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.33.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HST traded about 7.54M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HST traded about 9.62M shares per day. A total of 714.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 706.78M. Shares short for HST as of Jan 30, 2023 were 33.33M with a Short Ratio of 35.13M, compared to 32.55M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.66% and a Short% of Float of 6.50%.

Dividends & Splits

HST’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.48, up from 0.20 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.60%. The current Payout Ratio is 37.30% for HST, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 03, 2009 when the company split stock in a 10215:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.89 and $0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.87. EPS for the following year is $0.93, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.07 and $0.68.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $1.25B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.32B to a low estimate of $1.2B. As of the current estimate, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s year-ago sales were $998M, an estimated increase of 25.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.26B, an increase of 17.20% less than the figure of $25.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.33B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.05B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.89B, up 69.30% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.59B and the low estimate is $4.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.