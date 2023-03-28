As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) offers stability

The closing price of Houlihan Lokey Inc. (NYSE: HLI) was $89.72 for the day, down -0.07% from the previous closing price of $89.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 582508 shares were traded. HLI stock price reached its highest trading level at $91.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $89.39.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HLI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on July 18, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $82 from $95 previously.

On April 07, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $92 to $76.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $116 to $126.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when GOLD IRWIN sold 5,000 shares for $99.53 per share. The transaction valued at 497,650 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

GOLD IRWIN sold 9,185 shares of HLI for $905,457 on Nov 23. The EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $98.58 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, GOLD IRWIN, who serves as the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of the company, sold 815 shares for $98.52 each. As a result, the insider received 80,294 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Houlihan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLI has reached a high of $102.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $74.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 95.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 87.59.

Shares Statistics:

HLI traded an average of 366.89K shares per day over the past three months and 538.71k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.79M. Shares short for HLI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 858.88k with a Short Ratio of 1.07M, compared to 835.22k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.25% and a Short% of Float of 1.90%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.28, HLI has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.43%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.07.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.32 and a low estimate of $0.96, while EPS last year was $1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.13, with high estimates of $1.27 and low estimates of $1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.75 and $4.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.58. EPS for the following year is $5.49, with 8 analysts recommending between $6 and $4.78.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $514.6M to a low estimate of $435M. As of the current estimate, Houlihan Lokey Inc.’s year-ago sales were $471.17M, an estimated increase of 2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $466.78M, an increase of 11.50% over than the figure of $2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $505.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $424.6M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.27B, down -19.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.24B and the low estimate is $1.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.