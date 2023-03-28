As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) offers stability

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) closed the day trading at $30.15 up 2.48% from the previous closing price of $29.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1676211 shares were traded. JEF stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.72.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of JEF, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 22, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $38 to $37.

Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on September 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 24 when FRIEDMAN BRIAN P sold 500,000 shares for $32.85 per share. The transaction valued at 16,425,000 led to the insider holds 6,722,213 shares of the business.

FRIEDMAN BRIAN P sold 140,000 shares of JEF for $4,599,000 on Oct 24. The President now owns 556,779 shares after completing the transaction at $32.85 per share. On Jul 28, another insider, Nittoli Rocco J, who serves as the VP, Chief Compliance Officer of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $32.41 each. As a result, the insider received 226,861 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Jefferies’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JEF has reached a high of $40.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.71.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, JEF traded about 1.63M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, JEF traded about 3.62M shares per day. A total of 239.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 167.42M. Insiders hold about 11.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.10% stake in the company. Shares short for JEF as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.3M with a Short Ratio of 2.80M, compared to 3.72M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.46% and a Short% of Float of 1.69%.

Dividends & Splits

JEF’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.20, up from 0.65 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.61. The current Payout Ratio is 36.40% for JEF, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 26, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1068:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.48, while EPS last year was $1.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.42 and $2.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.17. EPS for the following year is $4.33, with 3 analysts recommending between $4.58 and $4.2.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $1.21B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.3B to a low estimate of $1.09B. As of the current estimate, Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.73B, an estimated decrease of -29.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.29B, a decrease of -5.90% over than the figure of -$29.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.22B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JEF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.98B, down -11.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6B and the low estimate is $5.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.