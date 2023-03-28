As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) offers stability

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) closed the day trading at $45.76 up 3.60% from the previous closing price of $44.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 814720 shares were traded. PTCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.65.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PTCT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Securities on March 17, 2023, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $48.

On December 14, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $35.

On September 12, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $62.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on September 12, 2022, with a $62 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when Peltz Stuart Walter sold 2,320 shares for $45.63 per share. The transaction valued at 105,857 led to the insider holds 166,962 shares of the business.

Boulding Mark Elliott sold 812 shares of PTCT for $37,050 on Jan 31. The EXEC. VP AND CLO now owns 75,378 shares after completing the transaction at $45.63 per share. On Jan 31, another insider, Almstead Neil Gregory, who serves as the CHIEF TECHNICAL OPS OFFICER of the company, sold 630 shares for $45.63 each. As a result, the insider received 28,746 and left with 63,949 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTCT has reached a high of $55.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.39.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PTCT traded about 748.89K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PTCT traded about 858.3k shares per day. A total of 72.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.11M. Shares short for PTCT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.8M with a Short Ratio of 5.45M, compared to 5.18M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.94% and a Short% of Float of 11.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$2.32, while EPS last year was -$2.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.3, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$1.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.65 and -$7.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$7.06. EPS for the following year is -$4.26, with 15 analysts recommending between -$2.05 and -$6.83.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $189.14M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $228.6M to a low estimate of $166.33M. As of the current estimate, PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $165.23M, an estimated increase of 14.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $213.5M, an increase of 43.50% over than the figure of $14.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $287.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $176.85M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $748.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $697.71M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $716.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $538.59M, up 33.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $898.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $968.93M and the low estimate is $771M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.