As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Toast Inc. (TOST) offers stability

The closing price of Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) was $16.47 for the day, up 1.48% from the previous closing price of $16.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3662458 shares were traded. TOST stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.22.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TOST’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on March 23, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On February 21, 2023, DA Davidson reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $27 to $25.

SMBC Nikko Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on February 17, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $23.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 when Comparato Christopher P sold 128,947 shares for $16.70 per share. The transaction valued at 2,152,899 led to the insider holds 257,894 shares of the business.

Comparato Christopher P sold 33,333 shares of TOST for $556,528 on Mar 20. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 109,895 shares after completing the transaction at $16.70 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Fredette Stephen, who serves as the Co-President of the company, sold 112,804 shares for $17.27 each. As a result, the insider received 1,948,463 and left with 3,424,983 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TOST has reached a high of $26.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.30.

Shares Statistics:

TOST traded an average of 6.59M shares per day over the past three months and 7.42M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 518.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 334.08M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TOST as of Jan 30, 2023 were 18.82M with a Short Ratio of 17.04M, compared to 18.89M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.61% and a Short% of Float of 6.57%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.07 and -$0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.39, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.06 and -$0.7.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $769.01M to a low estimate of $622M. As of the current estimate, Toast Inc.’s year-ago sales were $512M, an estimated increase of 45.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $750.77M, an increase of 40.30% less than the figure of $45.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $777.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $702M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TOST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.71B, up 59.20% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.75B and the low estimate is $3.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.