Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) was $626.84 for the day, down -1.47% from the previous closing price of $636.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1468482 shares were traded. AVGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $639.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $625.99.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AVGO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 28, 2023, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $660.

Truist reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 23, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $662 to $659.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when TAN HOCK E sold 30,000 shares for $626.04 per share. The transaction valued at 18,781,200 led to the insider holds 214,514 shares of the business.

HARTENSTEIN EDDY W sold 3,175 shares of AVGO for $1,984,422 on Mar 14. The Director now owns 9,734 shares after completing the transaction at $625.01 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, DELLY GAYLA J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 300 shares for $626.91 each. As a result, the insider received 188,073 and left with 2,964 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Broadcom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVGO has reached a high of $648.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $415.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 603.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 533.21.

Shares Statistics:

AVGO traded an average of 2.28M shares per day over the past three months and 3.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 418.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 414.94M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AVGO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.73M with a Short Ratio of 5.68M, compared to 5.58M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.37% and a Short% of Float of 1.85%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 13.70, AVGO has a forward annual dividend rate of 18.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.12.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $10.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $10.35 and a low estimate of $8.77, while EPS last year was $8.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $9.75, with high estimates of $10.2 and low estimates of $8.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $43.81 and $37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $40.64. EPS for the following year is $43.34, with 23 analysts recommending between $48.53 and $37.34.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 19 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.92B to a low estimate of $8.81B. As of the current estimate, Broadcom Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.71B, an estimated increase of 15.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.59B, an increase of 6.00% less than the figure of $15.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.91B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.2B, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.52B and the low estimate is $33.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.