Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) was $75.80 for the day, up 0.89% from the previous closing price of $75.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2286598 shares were traded. CP stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.14.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 213.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 29, 2022, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $80 to $98.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on September 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $87.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Canadian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CP has reached a high of $84.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.48.

Shares Statistics:

CP traded an average of 1.97M shares per day over the past three months and 3.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 930.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 929.94M. Insiders hold about 0.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 12.69M with a Short Ratio of 14.34M, compared to 14.51M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 1.36%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.68, CP has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.76. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.74%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.88. The current Payout Ratio is 20.10% for CP, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 13, 2021 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.89 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $1 and low estimates of $0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.67 and $3.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.37. EPS for the following year is $3.86, with 25 analysts recommending between $4.38 and $3.12.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 19 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.59B to a low estimate of $1.64B. As of the current estimate, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s year-ago sales were $1.38B, an estimated increase of 30.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.12B, an increase of 31.50% over than the figure of $30.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.78B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.71B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.55B, up 25.20% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.29B and the low estimate is $7.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.