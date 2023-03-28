CIEN (Ciena Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) closed at $48.61 in the last session, down -1.26% from day before closing price of $49.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1496234 shares were traded. CIEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.35.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CIEN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 11, 2022, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $56 to $46.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on September 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $62 to $45.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when SMITH GARY B sold 3,541 shares for $49.37 per share. The transaction valued at 174,833 led to the insider holds 466,933 shares of the business.

Rothenstein David M sold 3,500 shares of CIEN for $174,370 on Mar 15. The SVP and Chief Strategy Officer now owns 249,668 shares after completing the transaction at $49.82 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, McFeely Scott, who serves as the SVP, Networking Platforms of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $49.86 each. As a result, the insider received 124,640 and left with 104,091 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ciena’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIEN has reached a high of $61.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.43.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CIEN traded on average about 1.59M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.73M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 149.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.89M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CIEN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.84M with a Short Ratio of 3.88M, compared to 3.9M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.59% and a Short% of Float of 2.92%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.8 and $2.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.61. EPS for the following year is $3.58, with 15 analysts recommending between $3.99 and $2.84.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $958.05M. It ranges from a high estimate of $979.9M to a low estimate of $939.8M. As of the current estimate, Ciena Corporation’s year-ago sales were $844.44M, an estimated increase of 13.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.04B, an increase of 9.60% less than the figure of $13.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.02B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.63B, up 17.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.76B and the low estimate is $4.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.