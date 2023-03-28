CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CNO) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $21.12 in the prior trading day, CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) closed at $21.61, up 2.32%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 874691 shares were traded. CNO stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.30.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CNO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on September 13, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On January 26, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $25.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on January 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $29 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Zimpfer Matthew J. sold 3,308 shares for $25.85 per share. The transaction valued at 85,516 led to the insider holds 258,163 shares of the business.

Goldberg Scott L. sold 2,299 shares of CNO for $59,039 on Mar 01. The President, Consumer Division now owns 171,047 shares after completing the transaction at $25.68 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Zimpfer Matthew J., who serves as the EVP and General Counsel of the company, sold 4,188 shares for $26.03 each. As a result, the insider received 109,000 and left with 261,471 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CNO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNO has reached a high of $26.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.05.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 949.13K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.55M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 114.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.60M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CNO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.06M with a Short Ratio of 3.11M, compared to 2.59M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.67% and a Short% of Float of 3.63%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CNO’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.48, compared to 0.56 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.33. The current Payout Ratio is 16.10% for CNO, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 11, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.4 and $2.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.34. EPS for the following year is $2.6, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.7 and $2.49.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $931.22M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $931.22M to a low estimate of $931.22M. As of the current estimate, CNO Financial Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $824.1M, an estimated increase of 13.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $929.26M, an increase of 8.70% less than the figure of $13.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $929.26M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $929.26M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.58B, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.79B and the low estimate is $3.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.