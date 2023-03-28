Considering Datadog Inc. (DDOG) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) closed at $65.60 in the last session, up 0.55% from day before closing price of $65.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3821563 shares were traded. DDOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.34.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DDOG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CapitalOne on February 17, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $105.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Le-Quoc Alexis sold 71,364 shares for $66.09 per share. The transaction valued at 4,716,140 led to the insider holds 201,623 shares of the business.

Pomel Olivier sold 85,637 shares of DDOG for $6,233,896 on Mar 08. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 268,131 shares after completing the transaction at $72.79 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Walters Sean Michael, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 3,138 shares for $77.21 each. As a result, the insider received 242,292 and left with 138,636 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DDOG has reached a high of $159.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 85.50.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DDOG traded on average about 5.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.86M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 317.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 263.53M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DDOG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 14.81M with a Short Ratio of 10.36M, compared to 14.97M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.66% and a Short% of Float of 5.21%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 31 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.96 and $0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.91. EPS for the following year is $1.16, with 32 analysts recommending between $1.59 and $0.93.

Revenue Estimates

According to 28 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $449.31M. It ranges from a high estimate of $481.3M to a low estimate of $445.26M. As of the current estimate, Datadog Inc.’s year-ago sales were $326.2M, an estimated increase of 37.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 26 analysts are estimating revenue of $481.76M, an increase of 32.70% less than the figure of $37.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $501M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $438.5M.

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DDOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03B, up 60.80% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.37B and the low estimate is $2.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.