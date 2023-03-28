Considering The Gap Inc. (GPS) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $9.00 in the prior trading day, The Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) closed at $9.03, up 0.33%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10042964 shares were traded. GPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.72.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GPS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2023, UBS Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $7.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 12, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when Breitbard Mark sold 22,918 shares for $8.78 per share. The transaction valued at 201,268 led to the insider holds 123,985 shares of the business.

Breitbard Mark sold 3,457 shares of GPS for $33,153 on Mar 16. The President & CEO, Gap Brand now owns 123,985 shares after completing the transaction at $9.59 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Breitbard Mark, who serves as the President & CEO, Gap Brand of the company, sold 7,874 shares for $9.66 each. As a result, the insider received 76,085 and left with 127,442 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPS has reached a high of $15.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.04.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 8.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 11.15M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 367.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.49M. Insiders hold about 5.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GPS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 30.74M with a Short Ratio of 37.08M, compared to 37.91M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.42% and a Short% of Float of 19.88%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GPS’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.24, compared to 0.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.94, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.24 and -$0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.76, with 20 analysts recommending between $1.2 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $4.36B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.68B to a low estimate of $4.27B. As of the current estimate, The Gap Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.53B, an estimated decrease of -3.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.67B, down -5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.28B and the low estimate is $15.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.