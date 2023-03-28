DINO (HF Sinclair Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, HF Sinclair Corporation’s stock clocked out at $48.90, up 2.73% from its previous closing price of $47.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2075907 shares were traded. DINO stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.34.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DINO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 09, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $58.

TD Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on March 02, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $58 to $52.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Jennings Michael sold 50,000 shares for $51.06 per share. The transaction valued at 2,553,113 led to the insider holds 182,859 shares of the business.

LEE JAMES H sold 4,180 shares of DINO for $211,675 on Dec 23. The Director now owns 57,101 shares after completing the transaction at $50.64 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Holding Carol Orme, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 5,000,000 shares for $48.20 each. As a result, the insider received 241,000,000 and left with 40,822,762 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, HF’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DINO has reached a high of $66.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.76.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DINO traded 2.34M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.38M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 199.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.13M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DINO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.42M with a Short Ratio of 7.04M, compared to 6.77M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.20% and a Short% of Float of 4.60%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 9.00% for DINO, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 07, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:50 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.84 and a low estimate of $3.45, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.14, with high estimates of $2.83 and low estimates of $0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.62 and $13.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.79. EPS for the following year is $9.71, with 16 analysts recommending between $13.72 and $5.75.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $8.56B. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.49B to a low estimate of $5.81B. As of the current estimate, HF Sinclair Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.62B, an estimated increase of 52.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.3B, a decrease of -2.20% less than the figure of $52.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.29B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DINO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $39.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.39B, up 106.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.79B and the low estimate is $22.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -16.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.