How is Energizer Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE: ENR) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $33.09 in the prior trading day, Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ENR) closed at $33.22, up 0.39%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 548179 shares were traded. ENR stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.94.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ENR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 26.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 26.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on November 17, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $34.

On August 10, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $35.

Morgan Stanley reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on February 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $46 to $42.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when Vauth Robin sold 860 shares for $32.61 per share. The transaction valued at 28,045 led to the insider holds 863 shares of the business.

LaVigne Mark Stephen bought 3,000 shares of ENR for $91,468 on Aug 26. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 150,323 shares after completing the transaction at $30.49 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Armstrong Bill G, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $32.14 each. As a result, the insider received 160,714 and left with 24,065 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENR has reached a high of $37.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.35.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 523.90K shares per day over the past 3-months and 655.76k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 71.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.77M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ENR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.35M with a Short Ratio of 3.03M, compared to 3.64M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.69% and a Short% of Float of 5.27%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ENR’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.20, compared to 1.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.90.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.57 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $1.03 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.2 and $2.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.06. EPS for the following year is $3.31, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.43 and $3.16.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $740.24M, an increase of 1.70% over than the figure of -$0.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $752.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $720.2M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.05B, down -1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.1B and the low estimate is $2.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.