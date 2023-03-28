How is Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ: COOP) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) closed at $39.04 in the last session, up 0.75% from day before closing price of $38.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 503882 shares were traded. COOP stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.84.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at COOP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 21, 2021, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $44 to $38.

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on April 06, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $39 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Bray Jesse K sold 21,000 shares for $47.08 per share. The transaction valued at 988,680 led to the insider holds 652,371 shares of the business.

Bray Jesse K sold 21,000 shares of COOP for $947,310 on Jan 30. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 673,371 shares after completing the transaction at $45.11 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, Bray Jesse K, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 21,000 shares for $39.78 each. As a result, the insider received 835,380 and left with 697,291 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Mr.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COOP has reached a high of $48.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.55.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, COOP traded on average about 629.86K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.14M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 69.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.06M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for COOP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.2M with a Short Ratio of 3.30M, compared to 3.19M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.54% and a Short% of Float of 5.48%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.8 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $1.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.95, with high estimates of $1.14 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.49 and $2.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.38. EPS for the following year is $4.71, with 7 analysts recommending between $5.3 and $3.75.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $383.89M. It ranges from a high estimate of $497.5M to a low estimate of $282M. As of the current estimate, Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $625M, an estimated decrease of -38.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $413.5M, a decrease of -60.70% less than the figure of -$38.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $472.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $367.3M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COOP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.32B, down -23.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.98B and the low estimate is $1.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -30.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.