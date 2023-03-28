I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Agrify Corporation (AGFY).

After finishing at $0.18 in the prior trading day, Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) closed at $0.16, down -10.61%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0190 from its previous closing price. On the day, 959191 shares were traded. AGFY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1849 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1600.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AGFY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 01, 2021, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.

On July 23, 2021, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on July 23, 2021, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Chang Raymond Nobu bought 2,307,692 shares for $0.65 per share. The transaction valued at 1,500,000 led to the insider holds 2,361,538 shares of the business.

Hua Guichao bought 54,264 shares of AGFY for $4,617,866 on Dec 19. The Director now owns 65,956 shares after completing the transaction at $85.10 per share. On May 20, another insider, Chang Raymond Nobu, who serves as the CEO and Chairman of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $2.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 12,500 and bolstered with 15,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGFY now has a Market Capitalization of 5.23M and an Enterprise Value of 36.29M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.47 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGFY has reached a high of $54.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4203, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.1958.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 671.49k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 20.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.13M. Insiders hold about 12.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AGFY as of Mar 14, 2023 were 213.55k with a Short Ratio of 0.21M, compared to 501.25k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.98% and a Short% of Float of 1.12%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$3.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.98 and a low estimate of -$5.15, while EPS last year was -$5.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.88, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$4.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$56.68 and -$58.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$57.37. EPS for the following year is -$6.2, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.18 and -$14.15.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $11.35M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.64M to a low estimate of $9.5M. As of the current estimate, Agrify Corporation’s year-ago sales were $25.27M, an estimated decrease of -55.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.2M, a decrease of -53.10% over than the figure of -$55.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.05M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.4M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGFY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $65.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $61.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $63.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.86M, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $61.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $78.37M and the low estimate is $48.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.