I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF).

The price of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) closed at $12.70 in the last session, down -0.70% from day before closing price of $12.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 772744 shares were traded. FCF stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.59.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FCF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 29, 2022, Janney started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

Stephens Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on August 03, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when CHARLEY RAY T bought 3,900 shares for $12.85 per share. The transaction valued at 50,115 led to the insider holds 325,074 shares of the business.

CHARLEY RAY T bought 8,000 shares of FCF for $104,240 on Mar 14. The Director now owns 321,174 shares after completing the transaction at $13.03 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, CHARLEY RAY T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $13.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 53,040 and bolstered with 313,174 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FCF has reached a high of $16.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.15.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FCF traded on average about 797.85K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.58M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 93.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.79M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.60% stake in the company. Shares short for FCF as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.84M with a Short Ratio of 2.53M, compared to 3.98M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.11% and a Short% of Float of 5.70%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for FCF is 0.48, which was 0.44 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.00%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.24. The current Payout Ratio is 34.70% for FCF, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 18, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.8 and $1.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.75. EPS for the following year is $1.79, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.9 and $1.62.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $124.08M. It ranges from a high estimate of $128.5M to a low estimate of $121.8M. As of the current estimate, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $92.15M, an estimated increase of 34.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $130.27M, an increase of 32.70% less than the figure of $34.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $132.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $126.89M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FCF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $525.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $510.25M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $519.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $410.93M, up 26.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $534.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $555.99M and the low estimate is $507.77M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.