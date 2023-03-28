I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI).

After finishing at $0.13 in the prior trading day, National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) closed at $0.12, down -7.92%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0103 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3139011 shares were traded. NCMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1160.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NCMI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on January 03, 2023, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $0.25 from $0.50 previously.

On October 12, 2022, B. Riley Securities reiterated its Neutral rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $1 to $0.50.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4 to $1.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Lesinski Thomas F. sold 24,329 shares for $0.22 per share. The transaction valued at 5,382 led to the insider holds 331,113 shares of the business.

Felenstein Scott D sold 7,911 shares of NCMI for $1,750 on Feb 28. The President – Sales & Marketing now owns 220,315 shares after completing the transaction at $0.22 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, Felenstein Scott D, who serves as the President – Sales & Marketing of the company, sold 40,193 shares for $0.23 each. As a result, the insider received 9,256 and left with 225,636 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NCMI has reached a high of $2.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2364, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6826.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.97M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.53M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 81.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.65M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NCMI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.01M with a Short Ratio of 3.82M, compared to 3.03M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.45% and a Short% of Float of 2.90%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NCMI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.26, compared to 0.12 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 200.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 44.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 13.69.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.04 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $84.25M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $92.5M to a low estimate of $75.8M. As of the current estimate, National CineMedia Inc.’s year-ago sales were $63.5M, an estimated increase of 32.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $55.35M, an increase of 54.20% over than the figure of $32.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $76.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $46.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NCMI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $250.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $233.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $241.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $114.6M, up 110.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $322.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $368.5M and the low estimate is $299M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.