In spite of Boston Properties Inc.’s (NYSE:BXP) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Boston Properties Inc.’s stock clocked out at $50.34, up 1.86% from its previous closing price of $49.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2402946 shares were traded. BXP stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.80.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BXP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 04, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $91 to $74.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when LUSTIG MATTHEW J bought 10,000 shares for $52.92 per share. The transaction valued at 529,200 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

RITCHEY RAYMOND A sold 22,472 shares of BXP for $2,021,673 on Aug 12. The Senior EVP now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $89.96 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Boston’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BXP has reached a high of $133.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.82.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BXP traded 1.62M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.39M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 156.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.46M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BXP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.93M with a Short Ratio of 6.24M, compared to 4.7M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.14% and a Short% of Float of 4.24%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.94, BXP has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.55.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.59 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.5 and $2.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.37. EPS for the following year is $2.46, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.76 and $2.2.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $766.77M. It ranges from a high estimate of $785.12M to a low estimate of $741.8M. As of the current estimate, Boston Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $754.31M, an estimated increase of 1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $775.5M, an increase of 0.20% less than the figure of $1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $789.76M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $745.7M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BXP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.11B, up 1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.57B and the low estimate is $3.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.