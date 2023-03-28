In spite of Invesco Ltd.’s (NYSE:IVZ) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) closed at $15.34 up 1.93% from its previous closing price of $15.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4620227 shares were traded. IVZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.19.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Invesco Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on January 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $20 from $19 previously.

On December 15, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $22.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on October 26, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $11.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when FLANAGAN MARTIN L sold 232,413 shares for $17.43 per share. The transaction valued at 4,050,959 led to the insider holds 452,584 shares of the business.

TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. sold 786,378 shares of IVZ for $14,242,800 on Jan 30. The 10% Owner now owns 45,419,188 shares after completing the transaction at $18.11 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 2,367,477 shares for $18.42 each. As a result, the insider received 43,605,849 and left with 46,205,566 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Invesco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IVZ has reached a high of $23.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.26.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IVZ has traded an average of 5.23M shares per day and 6.46M over the past ten days. A total of 456.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 367.07M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.20% stake in the company. Shares short for IVZ as of Jan 12, 2023 were 15.34M with a Short Ratio of 14.21M, compared to 14.94M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.37% and a Short% of Float of 5.46%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for IVZ is 0.75, from 0.63 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.44. The current Payout Ratio is 49.00% for IVZ, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 01, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 07, 2000 when the company split stock in a 25:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.82 and $1.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.63. EPS for the following year is $1.92, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.12 and $1.69.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.08B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.11B to a low estimate of $1.06B. As of the current estimate, Invesco Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $1.25B, an estimated decrease of -13.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.1B, a decrease of -6.20% over than the figure of -$13.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.07B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IVZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.64B, down -3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.86B and the low estimate is $4.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.