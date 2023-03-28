In spite of Life Storage Inc.’s (NYSE:LSI) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Life Storage Inc. (NYSE: LSI) closed at $125.13 down -0.26% from its previous closing price of $125.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 622122 shares were traded. LSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $126.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $124.86.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Life Storage Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 427.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 76.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 03, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $123 to $97.

On October 17, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $106.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on October 17, 2022, with a $106 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Saffire Joseph sold 6,130 shares for $99.73 per share. The transaction valued at 611,345 led to the insider holds 71,921 shares of the business.

Saffire Joseph sold 5,044 shares of LSI for $661,874 on Aug 09. The CEO now owns 61,305 shares after completing the transaction at $131.22 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Life’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LSI has reached a high of $151.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $94.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 117.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 113.65.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LSI has traded an average of 1.07M shares per day and 1.38M over the past ten days. A total of 84.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.56M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LSI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.93M with a Short Ratio of 1.29M, compared to 1.66M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.27% and a Short% of Float of 3.12%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LSI is 4.80, from 2.88 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.92%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.65. The current Payout Ratio is 98.00% for LSI, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 27, 2021 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.13 and a low estimate of $1.04, while EPS last year was $0.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.03, with high estimates of $1.12 and low estimates of $0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.25 and $4.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.18. EPS for the following year is $4.55, with 6 analysts recommending between $5.04 and $4.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $269.37M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $274.4M to a low estimate of $258.81M. As of the current estimate, Life Storage Inc.’s year-ago sales were $221.16M, an estimated increase of 21.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $274.26M, an increase of 17.50% less than the figure of $21.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $278.95M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $270.6M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $788.57M, up 29.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.16B and the low estimate is $1.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.